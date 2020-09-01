Starr county: ‘We have seen a decrease in number of COVID-19 cases’

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Officials with Starr County held a virtual press conference on Tuesday to update the community about the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the press conference, the start of a new initiative was announced; The Starr County strong, a road map for a healthy community.

“Even though the initiative is not aimed to solve the COVID-19 pandemic or any other health concerns, but goes over county health” said Dr. Adrian Guerra.

Talia Muñoz, hospital administrator, said the hospitals have seen a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases.

“We got help from the State, from the Federal Government, from excellent nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, lab technicians..which were an extreme essense” said Muñoz. “We are not out of the woods by any means, we still have patients in the emergency rooms”

Muñoz says there is a total of seven patients in the COVID-19 unit in the County hospital.

“That is the lowest number that we have had in many many many days.” said Muñoz.

According to Dr. Antonio Falcon, health authority director for Starr County, there has been a total of 124 positive COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.

“The total deaths through this whole pandemic is 134 for our County” said Dr. Falcon.

Dr. Falcon also expressed concerns with game rooms and Labor Day weekend.

“We need to stay away from public places where there is a lot of people…A lot of people are spending their time in these maquinita places. This is not the time to be doing that kinda of stuff” said Dr. Falcon.

“The County should not allow the public to be at risk for something that is not necessary and I will look into it more.” said Dr. Falcon.

When it comes to family gatherings, Dr. Falcon advises residents to take care of the elderly and to continue to wear masks.

As of Tuesday Sept. 1, there is a total of 3,024 positive COVID-19 reported cases in Starr County and 129 COVID-19 related deaths.

To watch the complete virtual press conference, please click below: