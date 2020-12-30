Starr County: “We are so close to getting out of this Hell Hole, I urge everyone to be careful”

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Officials with Starr County held a virtual press conference on Wednesday to update the community about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Antonio Falcon, the county’s health authority, said a total of 171 people tested positive for COVID-19 from Dec. 23 through the 28.

Falcon said the county received a total of 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Many that were vaccinated included first responders, health care personnel, and some that were 65-years or older with chronic medical conditions.

“We are waiting for a second allotment, we don’t know when that will happen. It looks like we will have about 400 doses coming soon” said Falcon.

According to Falcon, the county has limited vaccines because there are no resources to store the vaccine properly.

In early Dec., Vera amended a shelter-in-place order that would last through Christmas and New Year.

Under the order, all residents are ordered to shelter at home in their place of residence and the county curfew remains in place.

Residences include; hotels, motels, shared rentals, and similar facilities.

Vera says the curfew will remain, as well. The curfew is in place for youth ages 17 and under from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A curfew for all people aged eighteen and over shall be imposed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., unless that person is out for an emergency.

Vera says law enforcement around the county will be checking venues to make sure they are not hosting New Year gatherings.

” We have noticed some of them are not following protocols. The owner will be fined” said Vera.

As of Tuesday, Starr County has a total 589 COVID-19 cases, 5,309 recoveries and 199 COVID-19 related deaths.

Watch the complete press conference here: