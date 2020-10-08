Starr County warns against surge of Africanized bees

STARR COUNTY, Texas — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a surge of Africanized honey bees in the area.

The sheriff’s office says honey bees are causing problems in Starr County.

On September 30, a man was stung to death in Escobares by a swarm of bees.

Starr County Sheriff Rene “Orta” Fuentes described these as “killer bees.” He states that these bees are dangerous and can chase people for more than a quarter of a mile.

Officials state that killer bee nests can be found in tires, crates, boxes, holes in the ground, empty cars, etc.

If you find a killer bee nest, you are advised to contact a pest control professional, as dealing with these nests individually can be dangerous.

Killer bees, according to officials, attack in greater numbers than regular honeybees which makes their venom more dangerous to humans.

If under attack by a killer bee swarm, run away in a zig zag pattern and seek indoor shelter immediately.