Starr County to receive additional shipments of COVID-19 vaccinations

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Starr County will begin receiving a long-awaited shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

Starr County Health Authority, Dr. Antonio Falcon, told KVEO 1,000 doses were received and will be administered in the span of three days.

Thursday marked the first day of those vaccines being administered.

“It is my understanding that they had a great day today, everything went well.” said Dr. Falcon “Everything went as scheduled, there were no adverse effects and so it was a very good day for Starr County.”

County Judge Eloy Vera said Starr County might receive an additional 2,000 doses next week. But this remains a possibility.

Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Starr County would be part of a State mobile vaccine pilot program to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas around Texas.

As part of this pilot program, state mobile vaccination teams, made up of Texas National Guard personnel, will be deployed to five rural Texas counties to administer vaccinations to qualified Texans in those communities.

These counties include DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman, and Starr.

For more information about vaccinations in Starr County, call 956-716-4800.