Starr County to lift stay at home order, reopen testing site

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Starr County officials announced they will be lifting the stay at home order and reopening their COVID-19 testing site.

During a press conference, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said as cases are going down he will be amending the current order to lift the shelter-at-home order previously issued.

“Our numbers have been doing a lot better than they were a month or so ago and also I think it facilitates the school districts to be able to use teachers or personnel that they might be needing,” said Vera.

Vera also mentioned that he planned to leave the curfew in place and highly recommend and encourage residents to stay at home as much as possible.

Judge Vera also mentioned that the county would be opening their testing sites again.

“When it was decided to close we were getting an average of approximately six to seven people being tested every day. However now it’s up to, just in one test site, between 60 and 80 a day,” said Vera.

During the press conference officials also touched on the help they are hoping to receive from the state.

It was mentioned that they are have applied and are prepared to receive vaccine doses when made available by preparing with the right equipment to provide the proper refrigeration.

They also added that they have signed up the anti-viral treatment that the state has gotten access to, adding that as a hot spot they hope to be one of those on the priority list to receive such treatments previously announced by the government.

With Thanksgiving coming up, Starr County officials are also encouraging the community to avoid gathering and if gathering to do so outdoors and in open spaces where social distancing can be practiced.

“The best way to prevent and avoid getting the virus is, just don’t congregate. I mean, just you know, everyone that lives under that household you can celebrate Thanksgiving. They’ll be another year,” said Vera.

Watch full press conference below: