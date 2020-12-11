Starr County to issue shelter-in-place order lasting through Christmas, New year

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—During a press conference on Friday, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera announced he will be issuing a shelter-in-place order.

Vera said he will be amending the County’s emergency order. The shelter-in-place order will go into effect Monday at midnight and will last through Christmas and New Year.

Under the order, all residents are ordered to shelter at home in their place of residence and the county curfew remains in place.

Residences include; hotels, motels, shared rentals, and similar facilities.

Vera says the curfew will remain, as well. The curfew is in place for youth ages 17 and under from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A curfew for all people aged eighteen and over shall be imposed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., unless that person is out for an emergency.

“Law enforcement will be enforcing the order. This in the best interest of our community and citizens. We don’t want to loose anymore people. ” said Vera.

“When we say shelter in place, there are some exceptions where people can leave their homes for essential things; going to the doctor, going to take care of an elderly, getting groceries.” said Vera.

The shelter-in place will be for certain hours.

“If you have teachers that have been called back to school.. they could leave the home and be home later if they are teaching long hours” “What we are trying to do is people that to do not need to be out and about.. they need to star at home.” said Vera.

Vera says the order will not affect those who have 24 hour essential business.

As of Friday, Starr County has a total 488 COVID-19 cases, 4,067 recoveries and 192 COVID-19 related deaths.

Credit: Starr County Facebook Page

Watch the complete press conference below: