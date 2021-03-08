Starr County to distribute pre-registration bracelets for COVID-19 vaccine

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, March 9, Starr County will distribute 1,000 bracelets on a first-come-first-serve basis to pre-register residents for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The distribution of the bracelets will be at The Basilio Villarreal Municipal Park at Rio Grande City, and only two bracelets will be distributed per vehicle.

Residents that are 65 years old or older are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. to pre-register and receive a bracelet. I.D. is required.

After 1 p.m. county staff will open the pre-registration to “anyone who wishes to receive a vaccine.”

The vaccination clinic will be on Wednesday March 10 at Rio Grande City High School.