HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Starr County will distribute 300 bracelets as registration for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The bracelet distribution will be on Saturday, March 27 starting at 2 p.m. at La Grulla Fire Department, it will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Vaccines will be administered on Monday, March 29 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at La Grulla High School Gym.

This clinic is only for Starr County residents, the county is asking people to take a Texas I.D.