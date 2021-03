This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —Starr County announced that they will distribute 1,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines next week.

Pre-registration will be through bracelets on Monday, March, 29 at the Starr County Fairgrounds in Rio Grande City at 8 a.m.

Only two bracelets will be given per vehicle, and will be on a first-come first-serve basis.

The vaccine clinic will be on Tuesday, March 30, for those that received a bracelet. Registered residents will receive the vaccine at Rio Grande City High School.