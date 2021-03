FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Starr County will distribute 1,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, March 19.

The county announced via Facebook that bracelets will be distributed on Thursday, March 18 at the Rio Grande City High School.

The distribution will be on a first come first serve basis. No requirements were specified.