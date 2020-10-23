Starr County to auction vehicles in Rio Grande City

STARR COUNTY, Texas — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office will auction off more than a dozen used vehicles on Saturday.
According to a release, the auction will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. behind Midway Paint and Body Shop in Rio Grande City.
The used vehicles are described as abandoned and in “fair to poor condition.” The oldest vehicle to be auctioned off is a 1992 Mercedes and the newest is a 2014 Chevy.
The following are the list of the vehicles set to be given away by Starr County:
- 2003 Suzi Motorcycle
- 2008 Chevy Malibu
- 1992 Mercedes Marquez
- 2005 Jeep Cherokee
- 2002 Ford Explorer
- 2014 Chevy Pickup
- 2002 GMC Pickup
- 2004 Chevy Pickup
- 1997 Chevy Pickup
- 2009 Chevy Tahoe
- 2003 Ford Expedition
- 2001 Ford Pickup F250
- 1996 Chevy Suburban
- 2009 Chevy Tahoe
- 2 2002 Yamaha 4 Wheelers