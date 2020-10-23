Starr County to auction vehicles in Rio Grande City

STARR COUNTY, Texas — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office will auction off more than a dozen used vehicles on Saturday.

According to a release, the auction will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. behind Midway Paint and Body Shop in Rio Grande City.

The used vehicles are described as abandoned and in “fair to poor condition.” The oldest vehicle to be auctioned off is a 1992 Mercedes and the newest is a 2014 Chevy.

The following are the list of the vehicles set to be given away by Starr County: