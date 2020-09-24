Starr County: The majority of positive COVID-19 cases since July are from residents 19-years-old or younger

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Officials with Starr County held a virtual press conference on Thursday to update the community about the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the press conference, hospital administrator Talia Muñoz, said the hospitals are seeing a decrease in positive COVID-19 numbers and ER visits.

“I am happy to report that our staff is working at full force. We had the unfortunate situation where some of our staff did get sick, but they are back, healthy and working full time.” said Muñoz. ” We still have help from out of State, including nurses, lab technicians..”

“In the Rio Grande Valley there is a total of 405 ICU beds, in use yesterday there were 292.” said Muñoz. “The numbers are still there, a lot less, but still there.”

Muñoz also highlighted the importance of continuing practicing social distancing and good hygiene.

Dr. Antonio Falcon, health authority director for Starr County, said officials are continuing to have difficulties with the number of positive COVID-19 cases that the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting to the County.

“The dashboard has been showing that Starr County doesn’t have any active cases, but we do.” said Falcon. “We have approximately 220 positive cases that were reported in the last two weeks.”

On July 17, Starr County had about 1,200 positive COVID-19 cases. At that time, 21% of those cases were 19-years-old and younger, according to Muñoz.

A month later, Starr County had 2,400 positive COVID-19 cases. In that group, Muñoz said 24% of those cases were 19-yeard-old and younger.

In the month of September, 70 out of the 220 positive COVID-19 cases were under the age of 19-years old as well.

“It seems we didn’t have much of a bump during Labor Day weekend, things have remained steady and we hope it continues.” said Muñoz.

Watch the complete press conference below: