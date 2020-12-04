Starr County: ‘The COVID-19 vaccine is coming to the County’

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Officials with Starr County held a virtual press conference on Friday to update the community about the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the press conference, County Judge Eloy Vera said an amended order will be issued soon. The order will prohibit gatherings of 10 people or more as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The next two months are critical, and we need the resident’s help.” said Judge Vera.

Hospitals in Starr County have a total of six COVID-19 related hospitalizations as of Friday, according to health authority director for Starr County Dr. Antonio Falcon.

In terms of the vaccine, Falcon says there is a total of three companies pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to start administrating the vaccine.

“If the FDA gives approval as anticipated, one of those companies will probably start sending out the vaccines by the 15 of December.” said Falcon. “It’s very possible that in Starr County some entities may have the ability to began vaccinating health care workers.”

Falcon says the first group that will be given the vaccine is health care workers and the second would be nursing home patients.

The curfew will remain in place, according to Vera. The county issued a curfew for all people aged seventeen and under shall be imposed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

All bars in Starr County remain closed.

As of Dec. 3, there was a total of 137 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Starr County. There has been a total of 190 COVID-19 related deaths within the county.

Watch the whole press conference here: