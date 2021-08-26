Starr County temporary suspends visitations at detention center

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office has announced visits at the county detention center will be temporarily suspended.

According to a media release, the county requested and received approval from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to temporarily stop in-person visitation.

The decision was made in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Texas and to “provide a safe environment to all inmates during [these] uncertain times.”

The release adds the suspension will take effect Monday, Aug. 30, and will be re-evaluated in the next 30 days. Attorney visitation will remain open.

“Starr County Sheriff’s Office is committed to taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of staff and inmates. We would like to apologize to our residents for any inconvenience.”

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the SCSO at (956) 487-5571.