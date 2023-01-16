STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in an Escobares New Year’s shooting that injured three has been arrested.

Juan Gilberto Garza, 31, who was wanted in connection to a Jan. 1 shooting, was arrested Monday during a traffic stop and charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Garza was arrested around 11 a.m. by Starr County Sheriff’s deputies while driving a white Chevy pickup on Old Highway 83 in Garceno.

At 3:10 a.m. on Jan. 1, deputies responded to a home on Pena Street in regard to a call about shots fired. At that time, deputies spoke with witnesses who stated several vehicles arrived at the gathering and a man in a gray pickup exited the passenger seat with a riffle.

The man discharged his rifle several times injuring three people and then drove off, according to deputies.

The victims of the shooting were transported to the Starr County Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office stated.