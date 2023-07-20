McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The son of Starr County’s top lawman pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking charge on Thursday.

During a hearing on Thursday afternoon, Rene Fuentes Jr., 41, of Mission admitted to protecting a cocaine shipment in exchange for cash.

“Guilty, judge,” Rene Fuentes Jr. said, when asked how he pleaded.

Rene Fuentes Jr. is part of a prominent family that runs the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

His father, Rene “Orta” Fuentes Sr., is the sheriff. Two other members of the family, Chief Deputy Larry Fuentes and Capt. Lenard Fuentes, are top administrators.

Rene Fuentes Jr. in 2005, when he joined the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.)

Rene Fuentes Jr. followed in their footsteps.

On June 5, 2000, just three days after Rene Fuentes Jr. graduated from high school, he accepted a job with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

While he worked at the Starr County jail, Rene Fuentes Jr. attended a police academy in Pharr.

He graduated in January 2003, according to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records.

Less than three months later, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office assigned Rene Fuentes Jr. to the local High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force — a job typically reserved for experienced law enforcement officers.

Documents released by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office don’t show how long Rene Fuentes Jr. served on the task force.

In an undated memo, which the Starr County Sheriff’s Office released under the Texas Public Information Act, he requested a transfer back to patrol.

The federal courthouse in McAllen. (Photo by Mark Munoz / CBS 4 News.)



“I wish to pursue a career in law enforcement as a trooper and therefore I am requesting to be transferred to the patrol division to get more experience at the patrol level,” Rene Fuentes Jr. wrote.

Documents released by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office don’t include any response to his request.

In 2005, though, Rene Fuentes Jr. accepted a job with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, which placed him on patrol.

His star-studded job application listed Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Joe Flores and Rio Grande City school district police Chief Byron “Dutch” Piper as references.

Just a year later, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office fired Rene Fuentes Jr. in 2006, when federal agents caught him buying guns under false pretenses.