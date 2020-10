La Rosita, Texas (KVEO)—The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Carlos Alejandro Espana Vazquez, 37, was last seen in his residence in La Rosita, Texas on Tuesday around 11 p.m.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at 956-487-5571.