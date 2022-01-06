Starr County Sheriffs investigating after body found on ranch

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered on a ranch property north of Roma.

Deputies responded to a report of a lifeless body on Thursday at a ranch property on Alvaro’s Road in Los Arrieros, according to a post by Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then found the body of a 55-year-old man from Hidalgo.

Foul play is not suspected, according to the post.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

An autopsy was ordered, and the case remains under investigation.

