Starr County sheriff’s deputy fired after DWI charges

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A  Starr County sheriff’s deputy was let go of his duties after being arrested for drinking and driving.

Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Miguel Chester Cervantes earlier this month. A source told ValleyCentral that when Cervantes was pulled over he ran into a residential property with his car. It is unknown if the property sustained damages.

He was charged for unlawful carrying of a weapon, and driving while intoxicated with an open container earlier this month.

Cervantes’ bond was set at $1,500 for both charges. He was released from custody the same day of his arrest and was later let go from his position.

