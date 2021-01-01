Starr County Sheriff respond to stabbing

Starr County, Texas (KVEO)—The Starr County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that took place on Wednesday.

According to a social media post by the department, the incident occurred on Elliot Street and Doria around 1:03 p.m.

The victims denied medical attention at the scene, according to officials, but were later taken to a hospital in the city of McAllen by a family member.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Starr County Sheriff Office Investigation Division at (956) 487-5571