Starr County Sheriff respond to stabbing

Local News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Starr County, Texas (KVEO)—The Starr County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that took place on Wednesday.

According to a social media post by the department, the incident occurred on Elliot Street and Doria around 1:03 p.m.

The victims denied medical attention at the scene, according to officials, but were later taken to a hospital in the city of McAllen by a family member.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Starr County Sheriff Office Investigation Division at (956) 487-5571

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday