STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of a scam in the area regarding people posing as public servants.

The people are posing as Civil Process Servers allegedly working for the “Starr County Process Server Department.”

The sheriff’s department says they do not have a department like that in Starr County.

The callers are asking residents to provide a docket and reference number before saying that they are pending legal matters and require payments over the phone.

If you have recently received these calls, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Sheriff’s department at (956) 487-5571 and report the incident.