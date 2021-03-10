COVID-19 RGV Information

Starr County schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic

by: Samantha Garza

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Starr County will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday March 12.

The clinic will be available for residents that live in the area of La Minita all the way to the Zapata County line.

Bracelets will be distributed on Thursday, March 11 at the Salineno Community Center on a first come first serve basis.

Distribution begins at 10 a.m. for residents that are 65 years old, photo I.D. is required.

Starting at 12:30 p.m. bracelet distribution will be open to the public that falls under the following categories:

–Provide for elderly patients, proof of employment is required.
–School staff (Headstart, daycare centers, and schools), proof of employment is required.
–People older than 45 years and are disabled.

