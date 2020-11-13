Starr County remains COVID hotspot

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — On Thursday, Starr County officials held a virtual press conference to discuss COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to County Judge Eloy Vera the county is still considered a COVID hotspot. This has led officials to follow a mandate issued by Governor Greg Abbott that keeps businesses operating at 50 percent capacity.

“On the order it does call any venue such as quinceñeras or weddings or anything like that, we are still under the mandate of the governor and that says that we cannot have more than 50 percent capacity of the building. Other parts of the state have gone to 75 percent but we are still considered a hotspot and because of that we are still at 50 percent”, said Judge Vera.

The county will continue following CDC protocols like wearing a mask and practice social distancing.