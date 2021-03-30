Starr County reaches 50% milestone of residents with first dose, vaccination efforts continue to across RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As the vaccination rollout continues across the Rio Grande Valley, Starr County has 50% of their residents with at least the first dose of a vaccine.

Vaccine clinics opened up to all Texans on Monday, meaning demand might outpace supply. Monday afternoon, the State of Texas announced their weekly supply of vaccines from the Federal Government would be increasing to 1,000,000 a week.

“We expect our supply which is usually 16,000-20,000 to be about 30,000 in the near future,” said Dr. Ivan Melendez, Hidalgo County Health Authority.

In Hidalgo County, soon, nearly one in every three residents will have received at least one vaccine.

“So I think that the vast majority of people that have not been vaccinated have [not] been for two reasons. One we need more supply and two they just have not wanted to be vaccinated either, because they don’t believe in it or because we have a new product coming out and with a great demand it’s not convenient,” Dr. Melendez.

According to the latest data provided by the State Health Department, about 28% of residents in both Cameron and Willacy counties have received at least one dose. In Starr County, the percentage is much higher.

“We’ve passed that magic number of 50% already, so we’re very proud of the staff at the County Judge’s office. It’s incredible to have given so many vaccines in such a quick period of time,” said Dr. Antonio Falcon, Starr County Health Authority.

Dr. Falcon said vaccine clinics developed a system to make it an easier and quicker experience, but even as more individuals are now eligible for vaccines, he anticipates giving out vaccines won’t be so hectic.

“I think that it will be done in a more calm slower efficient manner. The governor also wanted to have vaccinations done at private clinics, community health centers, pharmacies and we’re going to see more of that, and a downward trend in these mass vaccinations that we’ve been doing,” said Dr. Falcon.

In Hidalgo County, health officials also don’t anticipate a spike in demand for the vaccine.

“We’ve learned that, at least in Hidalgo County, for quite a long time almost everyone has been eligible to be vaccinated. We don’t expect [there] to be a growth of thousands of people who have been waiting on the sideline,” said Dr. Melendez.