ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office provided a description of the teen fugitive who escaped from the county’s detention center Saturday.

According to a news release, the teen was last seen in an H-E-B on East Frontage Road in Alamo where he left behind a stolen vehicle.

The teen is described as being medium-complected, 5’9″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Investigators say he has black hair but may have shaved his head.

The teen also has tattoos on his left arm and hand.

“At this point, it is unknown what clothing he is wearing as there is evidence he has changed his clothing,” the release stated.

The teen is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the teen fugitive is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.