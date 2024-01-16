RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starr County has opened a warming shelter in Rio Grande City for anyone looking for a place to stay.

According to officials, Casa de Esperanza will be open 24/7 for the next three days.

“We’re here to help and we’re not here to judge, I just want to offer them a space where they can feel comfortable be safe. We don’t want them to get sick. We don’t want them to be out there in the cold,” said Alberto Escobedo, Casa de Esperanza founder.

The shelter is located at 804 E. Ringgold St.