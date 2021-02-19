Starr County officials urge Gov. Abbott for more COVID-19 vaccines

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Leaders in Starr County are reaching out to state officials to demand more COVID-19 vaccines are distributed to the area.

A joint letter from Starr County officials was sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott on Friday calling on a larger quantity of COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed to the rural border county.

The letter is addressed from Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal, Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar Jr., Escobares Mayor Pro-tem Lorena Cantu, and La Grulla Mayor Pedro Flores.

In the letter, the Starr County leaders state that a disproportionate number of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to the area and that this places the county at greater risk for infection.

According to the letter, only about two thousand Starr County residents have been vaccinated so far.

The county officials believe it is their responsibility to make sure that Starr County is treated fairly and receives an adequate supply for Starr.

They urge the governor to help distribute more to the region and that they will be ready to distribute the vaccines when they are made available.