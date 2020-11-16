Starr County officers released after security breach

Local News

by: Illiana Luna

Posted: / Updated:

Starr County Sheriff’s Office

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – According to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Facebook post, a “potential security breach” at the county jail has lead to the leave of three officers.

The post reads that the breach happened on Oct. 29 after finding damage to a facility caused by one or more jail inmates.

Starr County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page – Nov. 16

Due to failure of routine inspection, “several employees have been relieved of their duties including a high ranking official and 2 lower ranking supervisors,” said SCSO’s Facebook post.

The investigation is pending by Investigators of the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and the US Marshals. No other information has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday