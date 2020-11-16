Starr County officers released after security breach

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – According to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Facebook post, a “potential security breach” at the county jail has lead to the leave of three officers.

The post reads that the breach happened on Oct. 29 after finding damage to a facility caused by one or more jail inmates.

Starr County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page – Nov. 16

Due to failure of routine inspection, “several employees have been relieved of their duties including a high ranking official and 2 lower ranking supervisors,” said SCSO’s Facebook post.

The investigation is pending by Investigators of the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and the US Marshals. No other information has been provided at this time.