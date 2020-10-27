Starr County offers free counseling amid pandemic

(Credit: Getty Images)

STARR, Texas (KVEO) – Border Region Behavioral Health Center (BRBHC) is offering free crisis assistant counseling services in Web, Starr, Zapata and Jim Hogg counties.

The assistant program, Texans Recovering Together is helping individuals’ mental health issues developed throughout COVID-19.

BRBHC’s counseling and training program addresses depression, disruption in daily activities, loss of a loved one, anxiousness, exhaustion and more.

They offer group and individual services while providing educational resources.

For more information, call the hotline at 956-794-3202.