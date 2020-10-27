countdown
Starr County offers free counseling amid pandemic

by: Illiana Luna

Posted: / Updated:
(Credit: Getty Images)

STARR, Texas (KVEO) – Border Region Behavioral Health Center (BRBHC) is offering free crisis assistant counseling services in Web, Starr, Zapata and Jim Hogg counties.

The assistant program, Texans Recovering Together is helping individuals’ mental health issues developed throughout COVID-19.

BRBHC’s counseling and training program addresses depression, disruption in daily activities, loss of a loved one, anxiousness, exhaustion and more.

They offer group and individual services while providing educational resources.

For more information, call the hotline at  956-794-3202.

