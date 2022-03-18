STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A deadly ATV crash in Starr County is under Investigation.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) confirmed that one minor was killed in the crash, and several others were injured.

According to the SCSO, the incident took place on Woods Brothers road.

San Isidro Fire Department responded to the scene, SCSO deputies went to the scene to assist.

Deputies were told that several minors were on the ATV when the crash took place.

One of the minors was pronounced dead at the scene. Several others were transported to the hospital.

The case is still under investigation said the SCSO.