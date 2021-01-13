Starr County limits restaurants to 50 percent capacity, updates emergency order

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — With COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in the Rio Grande Valley, officials are issuing orders limiting gatherings in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Starr County published an updated version of their COVID-19 emergency order on Wednesday.

In the order, the county announced they are limiting maximum restaurant capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent.

This change is due to COVID-19 hospitalization rates rising above 15 percent of hospital’s total patient capacity in the Rio Grande Valley.

The order also lists a “highly encouraged and recommended” curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all persons over 18-years-old and from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all persons 17-years-old and under.

