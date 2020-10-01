Starr County Judge: ‘We are concerned about athletics opening at schools’

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Officials with Starr County had a virtual press conference on Thursday morning to discuss and update the community about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said that even though the positive COVID-19 numbers have decreased within the County, he is concerned about the athletics programs opening at schools.

“That is the reason we are keeping the shelter at home order in place” said Vera. “The order will be reviewed in a week or two and we will determine if it is no longer needed.”

Judge Vera said the County has been working closely with the school districts. “The County will ask for the waiver to extend virtual learning for another 4 weeks, but we have to wait and see if that will be approved” said Vera.

Talia Muñoz, hospital administrator, said that the COVID-19 unit has no patients, as of Thursday.

“Things are looking better and better” said Muñoz “We have seen less patients.”

During the press conference, Muñoz introduced Dr. Javier Margo, who is an emergency physician at Starr County Memorial Hospital

Dr. Margo emphasized the importance of getting a flu vaccine. “You don’t have to be imprisoned in your houses, but again be safe when you are going out and wear a mask” said Margo.

In the last seven days, Starr County has had 53 positive COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Antonio Falcon, health authority director for Starr County.

As of October 1, Starr County has 461 active cases, 3,140 recoveries and 167 COVID-19 related deaths.

Watch the complete press conference below: