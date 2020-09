MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – They're orange, they’re white, they’re colorful and bright! The owners of Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch say once the pumpkins arrive, the fun begins.

“It gets pretty hectic towards the end, but my wife is really good with setting up and decorating. Without her we wouldn’t be able to do it. I don’t think so,” laughed Rick Vega, owner of Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch.