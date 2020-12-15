Starr County issues order prohibiting certain fireworks

Starr County, Texas (KVEO)—Starr County Commissioners issued an order on Monday prohibiting certain fireworks due to drought conditions.

According to the Dec. 14 order, Starr County Commissioners ordered the removal of sales or use of specific fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Starr County.

The order says that no person may sell, detonate, ignite, or in any way use fireworks classified as “skyrockets with sticks” and “missiles with fins” in any portion of the unincorporated area of Starr County.

The order, however, does not prohibit:

-Common fireworks, small in size classified as Class C explosives

-Large fireworks devices designed primarily to produce visible or audible effects by combustion, deflagration, or detonation and classified B explosive by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Those caught violating the county’s ordinance could face a fine of up to $500.

