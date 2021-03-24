Starr County issues burn ban, urges public to be cautious

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — The Starr County Commissioners’ Court has asked for residents to read the following burn ban as adopted by the commissioners’ court.

The ban, according to the county’s news release, is an initiative to keep all county residents safe. The county said they have had several fires which have resulted in the loss of homes, cars, and other property.

Rural areas of the county are very vulnerable at this time and any type of fire can create extensive fire damage, said the county.

Starr County encourages the public to be vigilant of their surroundings to ensure their safety during the current severe drought conditions.