Starr County: Hospitals are allowed to perform GI medical procedures.

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—Officials with Starr County held a virtual press conference on Thursday to update the community about the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the press conference, hospital administrator Talia Muñoz, said the hospitals are seeing a decrease in positive COVID-19 numbers.

Muñoz says there is currently one COVID-19 patient admitted in the COVID unit, but there has been an influx of patients visiting the ER.

“The past few days, we have been seeing 20 to 30 patients show up, I believe it is because people were afraid to go to the ER. We only saw 5 people with COVID-19 symptoms show up” said Muñoz.

Muñoz also mentioned that as of Thursday, hospitals in Starr County are allowed to perform GI medical procedures.

“As far of the COVID-19 immunizations, we still don’t have a date of distribution.” said Muñoz.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera says the county has not made a decision in regards of Halloween, but will make an announcement next week.

Watch the complete press conference below: