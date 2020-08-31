Starr County: Funding for small Business CARES Act grant postponed

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Starr County officials announced Monday that the funding for the Starr County Small Business CARES Act Grant was postponed due to the need of assistance currently necessary for the Condolences Program.

The Condolences Program (Funeral Assistance) help family members of COVID-19 victims with funeral expenses.

The Condolences Program was launched by the county last week and it is aimed to assist eligible individuals with up to $2,000.

“Please be advised the funding for the Small Business Grant will be considered after October 1 or as funds become available.” said officials with the County through a social media post.

The County says that they are not accepting new applications for the CARES Act Grant, and all applications already submitted will be reviewed at that time.