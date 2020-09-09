Starr County: ‘For the first time in several weeks we can say we are doing better ‘

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Starr County officials held a virtual press conference on Wednesday to give updates on the ongoing response to COVID-19.

Health officials with the County said the Starr County Memorial Hospital is not at capacity at the moment with COVID-19 patients.

Talia Muñoz, hospital administrator, said members from the Army and Navy, that were sent to the County to assist during the pandemic, have been demobilized.

“The State assured us that if the need arose, they would be back in. The people from the State are still here, we have 24 people from the State.” said Muñoz.

“We were able to receive many supplies through the State and through the Federal Government” said Muñoz. “We cannot let our guard down, but for the first time I think in several weeks we are able to say we are doing better.”

Muñoz added that as of Wednesday, there are five patients in the COVID-19 unit at the Starr County Memorial Hospital.

During the press conference, local health authority Dr. Antonio Falcon wanted to make it clear that the data that has been given to the media has never been 100% accurate, due to the number of entities that were testing and not reporting the results.

“We understand the need to have precise data, but we are doing the best that we can with the information that we are getting” said Falcon.

Dr. Falcon also mentioned some game rooms in the County remain a concern for officials. “The maquinitas that were of concern, are across the border and to the neighboring County. Our health care authority and the Sheriff’s office have no jurisdictions over that.”

However, County Judge Eloy Vera said that officials have received anonymous phone calls of several game room locations that were operating within the County.

“I want to give credit to the Sheriff and his department. They immediately went and shut them down” said Vera.

Dr. Falcon concluded the press conference by emphasizing the importance of residents getting the flu shot.

“I would say that those patients need to have past the quarantine period so they won’t get their healthcare provider infected.” said Dr. Falcon. “If you had COVID-19 and have recovered, I would recommend the flu vaccine.”

Watch the complete virtual press conference below