Starr County files emergency stay-at- home order until Dec. 7

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)— Starr County announced an Emergency Shelter-In-Place Order was signed and will be effective until December 7.

Under the order, all residents are ordered to shelter at home in their place of residence and the county curfew remains in place.

Residences include; hotels, motels, shared rentals, and similar facilities.

In addition to the mandate to shelter-at-home, a curfew for all people aged seventeen and under shall be imposed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A curfew for all people aged eighteen and over shall be imposed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., unless that person is out for an emergency, according to the order.

On Monday, the county reported 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 with 270 active cases, 3,569 recoveries and 187 fatalities.

Read full Emergency Order below:

