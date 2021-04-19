Starr County EMS receive Hometown Heroes Award for saving man in T-bone collision

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Two Starr County EMS paramedics received Hometown Heroes Award after going above and beyond for a man injured in a T-bone collision.

Erick Ramirez and Victor Garza received their awards last Friday, at the Starr County Memorial Hospital in front of their EMS colleagues and Starr County Memorial Hospital peers. Both Ramirez and Garza received a plaque during the special ceremony.

Ramirez has served as a Starr County EMS for eight years, although not expecting recognition is honored to have received the award.

“We do it from the heart… we’re not expecting anything in return; it feels good that you’re doing something right.”

Ramirez and Garza rushed into action last December when they came across the accident while driving routinely.

Jumping into action and immediately checking on the victims, one of the drivers was pinned in the car suffering from agonal breathings. The duo described the scene and the motives they had when jumping into action.

“It was pretty bad, but our instincts and training kicked in, and we just wanted to do everything we could to save this man’s life,” said Garza in a press release.

Ramirez and Garza described the man pinned in the accident and what they saw that day.

“You could tell in the eyes, it really looked like he wasn’t going to make it,” said Garza.

“The entire way to the hospital, I was just praying to God that he’d make it,” said Ramirez. “Because all I could see was this man and his family members, who were standing outside of the vehicle while we worked on him. He was a father and a husband… these people depend on him, and so I just had to do my job to the best of my abilities to help him survive, and take him to the proper facility where he was ultimately going to get the care he needed.”

Nursing Manager, Joe Garza, spoke on the miraculous work both paramedics preformed that day.

“They really went that extra mile to stabilize the victim and get him to the hospital in that critical ‘golden hour,” said Joe Garza.

Clinicians have suggested that trauma patients are most likely to survive if they receive medical and surgical treatment within one hour, the hour is referred to as “the golden hour.”