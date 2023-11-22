LAS LOMAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in the burglary of a local meat market.

Source: Starr County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say they responded this morning to Carniceria El 20 on Embassy Street in Las Lomas in reference to a burglary.

Deputies said the man forced his way into the carniceria with a garden tool and took a “substantial amount of cash” from the register before running away from the store.

The suspect is described as slender man, wearing a white hoodie with a grey stripe, black sweatpants and a face covering.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 487-5571.