Starr County confirms two cases of Delta variant

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Starr County officials confirmed two cases of the Delta variant on Wednesday.

During a press conference, Dr. Emilie Prot confirmed that the two cases were found in July.

The Delta variant is highly contagious.

The first case of the Delta variant in the Rio Grande Valley was confirmed in Hidalgo County on July 15.

During the press conference, health officials urged the community to get vaccinated as it is the best defense against COVID-19.

In Starr County, 57.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, putting it in the top three for the region.