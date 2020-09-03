Starr County officials arrest two brothers for drive-by shooting in Las Lomas

LAS LOMAS, Texas (KVEO) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office has two people in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that took place Thursday.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office arrested David and Jesse James Rodriguez and charged them with deadly conduct. According to the sheriff’s office, they are brothers.

Authorities say the drive-by shooting took place in La Lomas.

No injuries have been reported from the shooting.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 487-5571.