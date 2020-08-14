Starr County appoints new health authority

Harlingen, Texas (Texas)—Starr County appoints new local health authority Friday morning.

Dr. Antonio Falcon was sworn in during a special commissioners court meeting. The county commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Falcon.

The decision comes after the former health authority for the county, Dr. Jose Vazquez, resigned from his position earlier this week.

Dr. Vazquez’s role consisted of advising the county’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus from spreading and was tasked to give the community constant updates on how the disease is currently affecting residents.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera told CBS 4 he wanted to grant Vazquez $10,000 a month contract, with a termination clause from either party within a 30-day period.

However, the judge said when this was discussed during the commissioners meeting on Monday morning, the contract did not have enough support from the other commissioners.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said Dr. Falcon will receive $500 per month for his services.