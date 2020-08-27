Starr County announces financial assistance for funeral services of COVID-19 victims

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Starr County announced they will be assisting family members of COVID-19 victims with funeral expenses through the COVID Condolence Program.

The new program will assist eligible individuals with up to $2,000, said a release.

Individuals need to apply prior to finalizing funeral services. If approved, the money will be paid to the funeral home.

The program will remain in effect until the funds are completely disbursed.

The eligibility criteria must consist of:

Cause of death must be due to COVID-19

Amount and income criteria

For $2,000 assistance – income must be under $30,000

For $1,500 assistance – income must be between $30,000 and $50,000

Incomes over $50,000 are not eligible

Must be a Resident of Starr County

Must have signed quote or contract from the funeral home

To learn more about Starr County Condolences Program click here.