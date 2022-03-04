HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – High-speed internet service is now available at rural Cameron County facilities through Starlink.

Starlink is a high-speed, low latency internet service made possible through a network of satellites in low Earth orbit, made by SpaceX.

Through a press release, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced that the first internet connection would happen Friday, March 4 at Pedro “Pete” Benavidez County Park.

Trevino stated that the service will be for county use, and will be accessible to the public in the future.

“With great news and beginning in the community of Precinct 1, Starlink internet will be accessible as early as today, March 4, 2022, beginning with Cameron County operations and for future use by the surrounding community,” Judge Trevino said. “Currently, the logistics for public use and its respective access are being discussed and finalized.”

Cameron County Commissioner for Precinct 1, Sofia C. Benavides added that she had been trying to get service to the facilities in the area for 16 years.

“I am very grateful to SpaceX and look forward to having accessibility in the near future for all those areas in Precinct 1 that are eager to have connectivity,” said Benavides.