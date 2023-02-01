SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito is opening its first Starbucks coffee shop location this year.

ValleyCentral spoke with a Starbucks spokesperson about the city’s first café location.

“We are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new location on South Sam Houston Blvd.,” according to the Starbucks spokesperson. “Of note, this location will employ 30 partners and although we cannot confirm an opening date at this time, we look forward to joining the San Benito community.”

The construction project for the coffeehouse chain began last year on Sept. 5., according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The new Starbucks will be located on 151 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito.