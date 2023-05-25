RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Raymondville Early College High School seniors will be graduating in a few weeks.

Among them is young lady who boasts a 4.78 GPA and will be graduating third in her class.

ValleyCentral learned, life hasn’t been easy for her but she’s powered through.

Jacinda Salazar has a lot of school activities on her resume — cheerleading, volleyball, basketball and track. It might make you wonder how she could have possibly had the time to study and get good grades in her classes.

“We practice eighth period, which started about 3:30 and finish around 5:30-6. So as soon as I get home, I just try and get home and work on what I need to from that day,” Salazar said.

On top of her studies and the school activities she’s involved in, she’s had a lot to take care of here with her home life in Raymondville. At her small home in a Raymondville neighborhood, she has four siblings she helps care for while her mom works as a healthcare provider.

“My mom is a single mother, and I have a baby sister who’s one that needs sometimes a lot of attention. So there’s times where I’m up with her when she’s fussy,” the student athlete said.

There are times when Salazar catches herself getting tired, but she keeps going. Salazar is now working nights at McDonald’s to help support her family.

”I usually go after school around 5 or 5:30, depending on the day and I work to about 10 and come home,” Salazar said.

Her principal Raul Valdez says his school always works with the students and realizes that there are students like Salazar who benefit from their guidance.

“We have a fantastic team of teachers here that can help our students that are overachievers. And, we have so many in our campus,” Valdez noted.

Salazar says all the guidance – the hard work – the days when she is tired are worth it. She has a motivating factor.

“I think growing up, I was less financially fortunate than others. And, I just hope that one day I’m able to do more than what my mom was able to do for me. She worked very hard, and I just want to work harder,” she explained.

Salazar has $32,000 scholarship to attend the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She plans to be an accounting major.

Salazar’s career goal is to be an accountant. She says she wants to explore jobs outside of the Valley once she graduates.

Her class will be graduating June 7.