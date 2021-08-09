Star-Base Collectors Con launches in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Collectors from across the Rio Grande Valley and beyond, visited the Brownsville Events Center this weekend for the first Star-Base Collectors Con.

Co-Owner of Star-Base Collectors Con, Jesse Rosales, said not only did collectors from the RGV stop by, but visitors from Laredo and Corpus Christi also paid a visit.

“It’s just a big event for everyone to come enjoy pop culture. If you like movies, if you like tv shows, if you like comic books, if you like sports cards, it’s something for you,” said Rosales.

He said the event is the first of its kind in Brownsville and they decided to throw in a special component for their visitors.

“We add a spin to it where we bring celebrities in so that our fans can come in, meet their favorite celebrities,” explained Rosales.

Celebrities from the original Star Wars films and American Horror Story were present along with voice actors and athletes.

“I looked at it on the map, because I didn’t know where it was, and then I went, wow, that’s quite a way away from everything, but I’m surprised because it’s quite a big town and it’s bubbly,” said former Star Wars actor, Dickey Beer, about his visit to Brownsville.

Beer played the role of Boba Fett 40 years ago in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and has been making appearances across the globe.

Actor Naomi Grossman, of American Horror Story, was present and pleased with the turnout.

“It’s been great, everyone is so friendly, you can tell people are really excited to have us here. It’s a first-time event, so you never know, but it’s been really really great,” said Grossman.

The event was lined with vendor booths and photo opportunities throughout.

“We have a little bit of everything, some vintage stuff, some newer stuff, from all the eras, we have stuff for all type of collectors,” said Luis Dougherty, owner of Big Boys Vintage Toys.

Visitors took advantage of the opportunity to show up to the event in their favorite cosplay costume.

“I dress different cosplays in different events, but more in Mexico…Brownsville needs more events like this,” said Miranda Moreno.

Moreno says she enjoyed the event and said it is a good way to spend the day with friends and family.

For more information and to keep updated on future events, you can visit Star-Base Collectors Con.