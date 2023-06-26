HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — June is National Safety Month and to bring awareness, RGV Promotions is having its annual Senior & Community Health & Wellness Expo.

This year’s theme is “Stand Up to Falls”.

“Unfortunately, a lot of seniors are prone to falls. So at this event, we’re inviting the entire community and of course, our seniors to join us,” said Marie Martinez with RGV Promotions. “We’re going to have many doctors there as guest speakers. There will be many free health screenings, such as dental, vision, hearing, and A1C screenings for diabetes. Our main focus is to get the elders and the community back to a healthy lifestyle.”

The public is welcome to this free event taking place on June 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Edinburg Fountain Center located at 1210 E. Kuhn St.

For more information call 956-429-9542 or email rgvexpo2017@gmail.com.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.